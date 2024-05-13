The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves in a 2-1 series hole against the Dallas Mavericks in their second-round playoff matchup. The Mavs handed the Thunder their first two losses of the 2024 playoffs in Games 2 and 3 and Dallas has a chance at home to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Monday night.

How will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder respond? SGA has looked like the MVP finalist he was in the regular season during this series. He's averaged 31 points and 10.3 rebounds per game against Dallas. But it's been the Mavs who have found ways to win the last two games.

Could the Thunder potentially move guard Josh Giddey to the bench? He was a minus-20 in OKC's Game 2 loss and has played just 41 minutes over the three games.

The Mavs, meanwhile, are trying to get to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in three years. Luka Doncic is playing through ankle and knee injuries and has posted a team-best 23.3 points per game through the first three games in the series.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Game 4.

Thunder vs. Mavericks schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95 -- Oklahoma City leads 1-0

Thunder 117, Mavericks 95 -- Oklahoma City leads 1-0 Game 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110 -- Series tied 1-1

Mavericks 119, Thunder 110 -- Series tied 1-1 Game 3: Mavericks 105, Thunder 101 -- Dallas leads 2-1

Mavericks 105, Thunder 101 -- Dallas leads 2-1 Game 4: Monday, May 13 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 13 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m., TNT Game 5: Wednesday, May 15 -- Mavericks at Thunder, TBD, TNT

Wednesday, May 15 -- Mavericks at Thunder, TBD, TNT Game 6*: Saturday, May 18 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 8:30, ESPN

Saturday, May 18 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 8:30, ESPN Game 7*: Monday, May 20 -- Mavericks at Thunder, 8:30, TNT

Thunder vs. Mavericks, Game 4

Where to watch

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, May 13

Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: Watch TNT, Max

Storylines

P.J. Washington has been the biggest X-Factor in this series so far for the Dallas Mavericks. Washington has turned into a reliable third scorer behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and he's come up big in both of Dallas' wins in the series. Washington, acquired in a midseason trade from the Hornets, averaged 12.9 points per game in the regular season and hit 32% of his 3-pointers. In the last two games against OKC, he's scored a combined 58 points and has knocked down 12 of his 23 3-point attempts.

With Doncic not quite at 100% with his knee and ankle injuries, Washington's scoring breakthrough could not have come at a better time. If he keeps this up, the Mavs could very well advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Prediction

Series odds entering Game 4: Mavs -195, Thunder +165

Stay tuned for an expert pick for Game 4.