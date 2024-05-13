Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics and the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers happens on Monday. The series shifted to Cleveland for Game 3, but the visiting Celtics took care of business in that matchup, defeating the Cavaliers 106-93 to take a 2-1 series edge. For Game 4, Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is out for Boston. Jarrett Allen (rib) is listed as questionable for the Cavs.

The game from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Boston is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 207.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Cavaliers picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Cavs and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are the NBA betting lines and trends for Cavs vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Cavaliers spread: Boston -8.5

Celtics vs. Cavaliers over/under: 207.5 points

Celtics vs. Cavaliers money line: Boston -357, Cleveland +286

CLE: 4-2 ATS this season against Boston

BOS: 48-39-3 ATS this season

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell continues to be the Cavs No. 1 option. Mitchell's explosiveness and shot-creating ability make him such a tough matchup for opposing teams. The five-time All-Star also has some deep shooting range. In the 2024 NBA playoffs, Mitchell leads the team in points (29.6) and steals (1.3) with 5.4 rebounds per game. In his previous contest, he had 33 points, six rebounds and made seven 3-pointers.

Guard Darius Garland is a shifty ball handler in the backcourt. Garland's effective jumper spaces the floor and he owns good court vision to find the open man when running offensive sets. The Vanderbilt product leads the team in assists (5.3) with 14.7 points per game in the postseason. He dropped 15 points and six assists in his last matchup.

Why the Celtics can cover

Guard Jaylen Brown is an athletic two-way force. Brown has a quick first step to get into the lane, while using his perimeter shot to keep the defense guessing. The 27-year-old is averaging a team-high 24.1 points along with 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. In Game 3, Brown notched 28 points and nine rebounds.

Forward Jayson Tatum continues to dominate. Tatum gets into the paint consistently while using his dribble moves to create space from defenders on the perimeter. The former Duke standout logs 23.1 points with a team-best in rebounds (10.4) and assists (5.5). On Saturday, Tatum racked up 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Celtics picks

