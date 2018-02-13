Cavaliers vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

Cleveland will look for its fourth win in a row

How to watch Cavaliers at Thunder

  • Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: WatchTNT
  • Follow: GameTracker  

Analysis

Shaking up the locker room with three deadline-day deals that sent away nearly half the roster has certainly worked out so far for the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James and his new running mates are 2-0 since the deadline, including a dominant win over the Boston Celtics.

They'll have a chance to extend their win streak to 4-0 on Tuesday night when they travel to OKC to take on the Thunder. How difficult a matchup it will be, however, is yet to be determined. Both Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony have been dealing with ankle injuries, and may not play. Obviously, whether or not they are in the lineup will have a big impact on the game. 

Regardless, it should be an interesting one to watch simply to see how the new-look Cavs continue to mesh. Winning helps, of course, but this group certainly seems to enjoy playing with each other. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

