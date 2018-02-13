Cavaliers vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Cleveland will look for its fourth win in a row
How to watch Cavaliers at Thunder
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: WatchTNT
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
Shaking up the locker room with three deadline-day deals that sent away nearly half the roster has certainly worked out so far for the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James and his new running mates are 2-0 since the deadline, including a dominant win over the Boston Celtics.
They'll have a chance to extend their win streak to 4-0 on Tuesday night when they travel to OKC to take on the Thunder. How difficult a matchup it will be, however, is yet to be determined. Both Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony have been dealing with ankle injuries, and may not play. Obviously, whether or not they are in the lineup will have a big impact on the game.
Regardless, it should be an interesting one to watch simply to see how the new-look Cavs continue to mesh. Winning helps, of course, but this group certainly seems to enjoy playing with each other.
-
Warriors players are coaching themselves
Feeling his players were losing focus recently, Warriors coach Steve Kerr hands off his cl...
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Monday's NBA games
-
Report: Wizards looking at Ty Lawson
The former Nuggets starting point guard is currently in China
-
Report: Fultz using VR to help fix shot
The 76ers have turned to virtual reality to help their No. 1 draft pick return to his old...
-
Greg Oden to participate in BIG3 combine
The 30-year-old is looking to make a return to basketball, just in a different league
-
Suns vs. Warriors odds, expert picks
Galin Dragiev learned to predict the outcome of the game before determining how success trickles...