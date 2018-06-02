Cavaliers vs. Warriors odds, Game 2: Expert on 15-6 run releases picks for 2018 NBA Finals

In one of the wildest and most memorable NBA Finals games in recent memory, the Golden State Warriors outlasted the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime to take the first game of the series. On Sunday night (8 p.m. ET), they meet again in Game 2 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The Warriors are 12-point sportsbook favorites with the over-under for total points scored set at 215.5.

For supreme insight, listen to SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein. The veteran NBA handicapper has built on another winning season with a standout 24-13 spread mark in his postseason selections.

He also has been zeroed in on these two clubs, posting a 15-6 ATS mark (71 percent) when either Golden State or Cleveland is involved. In Game 1, Hartstein accurately predicted a spirited effort from LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

The spread outcome was never in doubt and the Cavaliers came agonizingly close to pulling off the upset in regulation before the Warriors prevailed 124-114 in overtime.

Now, with the scene shifting to Game 2, one pivotal question Hartstein has addressed is whether the Cavaliers will be devastated by coming up short in Game 1 or if the Warriors will be vulnerable to a letdown.

By now, basketball observers everywhere are familiar with the alternately controversial and baffling sequence of events that defined the final moment of regulation.

First, a charging foul on Golden State's Kevin Durant was overturned to a block on James following a video review. Durant tied the score on two free throws.

Of course, the most memorable scene was yet to come. J.R. Smith rebounded a missed free throw from teammate George Hill, who had tied the score at 107 upon making the first. Apparently believing the Cavaliers were leading, Smith dribbled out the clock instead of looking to score.

The gaffe wiped out an otherwise standout effort from one of the biggest NBA Finals underdogs in recent memory. James scored 51 points, with eight rebounds and eight assists, only to see the performance go for naught.

Stephen Curry led five Warriors in double figures with 29 points, while Durant had 26 and nine rebounds.

Hartstein cashed his Game 1 pick with room to spare, and now he's isolated a critical X-factor that makes him confident in his selection for Game 2 as well.

Will Golden State dominate Game 2 on Sunday, or will James and friends again push it to the wire? … Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Warriors-Cavaliers you should be all over, and what the x-factor will be on Sunday, from a seasoned analyst who's hitting 71 percent of his picks involving these teams.