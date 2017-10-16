Cavs vs. Celtics: Tyronn Lue says LeBron James will play in NBA season opener

Update: Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said before the game that LeBron James will play on opening night Tuesday against the Celtics.

James has been dealing with an ankle injury throughout the preseason. James, typically an NBA iron man, was shut down in the preseason and is in danger of missing the season opener against the Celtics on Tuesday due to his injury. He's been slowly working back and taking it lightly in practice.

However, while James status is uncertain, the Cavaliers are preparing with the expectation of him being ready for the season opener. Lue said that right now they're preparing with James playing in mind. The always lovable J.R. Smith said straight up that James is going to play on opening night. A decision likely won't be reached until hours before tip-off, but it appears as if Cleveland is expecting him to play.

#Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said he is unsure if LeBron James will play tomorrow but is preparing as if he will. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 16, 2017

J.R. Smith on LeBron James' availability Tuesday night: "Oh, he's gonna go." pic.twitter.com/SOEb3GoMks — clevelanddotcom Cavs (@PDcavsinsider) October 16, 2017

James missing games this early in the season is a rarity. As one of the biggest faces in the league he has an understanding of what kind of role he has. This means big events like opening night and Christmas are almost a guarantee to have James available. It would honestly be shocking to see James not play.

If James does sit out, he'll miss on his first chance to play against former Cavs teammate Kyrie Irving. It might be the opener, but there's going to be a lot of interesting storylines entering Tuesday night with Irving taking on his former team.