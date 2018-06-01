Cavs vs. Warriors: Klay Thompson returns to Game 1 of NBA Finals after scary leg injury
Thompson's leg was rolled up on by J.R. Smith after the Cavs guard slipped early in the first quarter
The 2018 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers got off to an unfortunate start. Just a few minutes into the game, Klay Thompson had to head to the locker room with a left lateral leg contusion, according to the ABC broadcast.
Thompson managed to return from the locker late in the first quarter and returned to the game to start the second quarter. Thankfully, it wasn't as bad for Thompson as it looked.
With a little over six minutes left in the first quarter, Steph Curry brought the ball up court and threw a hit ahead pass to Thompson along the sideline. As he did, J.R. Smith made a break on the ball to try and pick off the pass. He slipped, however, and came crashing into Thompson's legs.
Thompson's leg twisted awkwardly, and he immediately slammed the floor in frustration. He got up under his own power, but was limping as he made his way off the court and into the locker room.
It was clearly just a freak accident, and Smith wasn't being malicious -- as he has been previously in the playoffs -- but it still would have been devastating to the Warriors if Thompson wasn't able to continue -- especially with Andre Iguodala already out for Game 1.
