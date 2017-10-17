Celtics' Danny Ainge fires back at Isaiah Thomas: 'I don't know what we owe him'

The ongoing war of words between Isaiah Thomas and Danny Ainge continued Tuesday during Ainge's appearance on WEEI, a Boston sports radio station.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Thomas said that he may never speak to Ainge again following the blockbuster trade that sent Thomas to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Brooklyn Nets 2018 first-round pick.

At the time, Ainge's response was more one of sadness that the situation had reached that point, saying, "You guys know how much I love Isaiah." Now that some time has passed, however, Ainge's tone has sharpened. While on with Dale and Holley of WEEI, Ainge said, "I don't know what we owe him."

Ainge (on @WEEI) finally fires back on IT's comments: "I don't know what we owe him. We gave him an opportunity while he was here." — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) October 17, 2017

This was in response to one of Thomas' other quotes from the Sports Illustrated profile, in which he said, in regards to Ainge trading him, "What he did, knowing everything I went through, you don't do that, bro. That's not right."

Thomas, of course, played through a nasty hip injury, as well as the death of his younger sister just before the playoffs began, and helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals. Understandably, he was upset about the trade, feeling like he had established himself as an All-Star, played phenomenal ball for the Celtics, carried them in the playoffs, and his reward was to be shipped out of town.

From Ainge's point of view, he did what he's supposed to do as a general manager, which is make moves he believes will give his team the best chance to compete for a title. And he didn't exactly send Thomas to a lottery team or something. In regards to his most recent comments, Ainge likely feels like he picked Thomas up off the scrap heap and helped turn him into an All-Star.

And really, they're both pretty much right. It's just a shame that it's gotten to the point where they're both sniping back and forth at each other through the media. Hopefully some day this new feud can come to an amicable resolution.