Once upon a time, the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest was a launching pad for future superstars. Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Kobe Bryant and Vince Carter all put on legendary shows early in their illustrious careers that helped put them on the NBA map. In recent years, however, the league's best young players have opted not to participate in one of the NBA's marquee midseason events. So far has the dunk contest fallen in terms of star power that last season's winner, Mac McClung, came from the G-League.

But one current All-Star is considering trying to change that. Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics forward chosen as a reserve for the third time, is said to be mulling a run at the Dunk Contest crown, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. At 27, Brown would be older than most high-end players that participate, and that isn't the only trend he would be breaking.

The last player to participate in a season in which he was also chosen to play in the All-Star Game was Victor Oladipo in 2018. We've had aging All-Stars like Dwight Howard in 2020 take one last run, and we've had younger players who would eventually grow into stars like Donovan Mitchell (2018), Zach LaVine (2016, 2015), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2015), Paul George (2014, 2012) and Damian Lillard (2014) participate before their ascents, but players like Brown, who are still in their prime and performing at an All-Star level, have become a real rarity.

It's become something of a lose-lose proposition for such players. If Brown were to win, that would be the expectation. If he were to lose to McClung, he'd have to hear about how he lost to a G-Leaguer. Even if he wound up falling against another NBA player, it would almost certainly be someone less accomplished. The upside appears to outweigh the downside.

But Brown could potentially change that conversation by taking part. If he were to win and put on a show, he could potentially convince other All-Stars to try their luck in the future. Perhaps down the line, all four participants could be All-Stars. That would lessen the reputational risk any of them would be taking by losing.

The Dunk Contest -- set for Feb. 17 in Indianapolis -- is now less than two weeks away. If Brown is going to participate, he'll have to make up his mind soon. But if he does enter, he'll have a chance to help revive an event that has lost most of its luster over the past several years.