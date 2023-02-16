Joe Mazzulla is no longer the interim coach of the Boston Celtics. He has officially replaced Ime Udoka as the head coach, the team announced on Thursday.

Boston named Mazzulla the interim coach in late September, just before the beginning of training camp, after suspending Udoka for one year for a "volume of violations," as team owner Wyc Grousbeck put it, including an inappropriate relationship with a woman who works for the Celtics. With Mazzulla at the helm, Boston has gone 42-17 this season, the best record in the league, with the No. 3 offense and No. 4 defense.

"As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader," team president Brad Stevens said in a statement. "He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future."

The Celtics also announced that Mazzulla has signed a contract extension.

Mazzulla and his staff will coach Team Giannis in Sunday's All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.