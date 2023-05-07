Sunday features an intriguing doubleheader of action in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The first matchup arrives in the afternoon with the Boston Celtics visiting the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston leads Philadelphia by a 2-1 margin, with a pivotal Game 4 on the docket. Joel Embiid (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Philadelphia. Marcus Smart (ankle) and Blake Griffin (back) are listed as questionable for Boston.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.5 in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds. Before locking in any 76ers vs. Celtics picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Sixers and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Sixers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 214.5 points

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Celtics -140, 76ers +118

BOS: The Celtics are 25-20 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 26-17-1 against the spread in home games

Celtics vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's two-way prowess has been on full display to this point in the series. The Celtics are holding the 76ers to 108.8 points per 100 possessions across three games. Boston has a stellar 75.4% defensive rebound rate in the series, and Philadelphia is averaging only 17.0 assists per game while shooting less than 44% from the field.

On offense, Boston has been even better, scoring more than 1.24 points per possession. The Celtics have the best offensive rating (120.6) in the 2023 NBA playoffs, and Boston also leads the league with a 62.4% true shooting mark. Boston is averaging only 12.4 turnovers compared to 26.8 assists per game in the postseason, and the Celtics were in the top three of the NBA in offensive rating (117.3) and defensive rating (110.6) in 2022-23 overall. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is led by one of the game's best players in Embiid. The 2022-23 NBA MVP generated 30 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots in Game 3, and Embiid led the NBA with 33.1 points per game during the regular season. He is the anchor of Philadelphia's attack on both sides of the floor, and Embiid shot 54.8% from the field during the regular season. While Embiid makes a large impact on offense, the 76ers are allowing only 18.6 free throw attempts, 39.4 points in the paint and 9.4 second-chance points per game on defense during the postseason.

That comes after Philadelphia ranked in the top eight of the NBA in defensive efficiency this season, yielding 112.7 points per 100 possessions. The 76ers also ranked in the top six of the league in 3-point percentage allowed (34.8%), assists allowed (24.2 per game) and second-chance points allowed (12.7 per game), with Philadelphia creating well over 14 turnovers per game during the 82-game regular season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Celtics vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 222 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that is 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.