No two teams in NBA history have played against each other more in the playoffs than the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. They've faced off in 21 series and 109 total playoff games. Their rivalry predates Bill Russell. They've met in the playoffs at least once in every decade in NBA history except for the 1990s. Virtually every meaningful member of either team's history has done battle with the other side, and now, we're here again.

On Monday, the Celtics and 76ers will kick off series No. 22. Boston is at full strength coming off of a six-game victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Philadelphia? Not so much. Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 1 with a knee injury, immediately making the 76ers the underdog in this matchup. Here's everything you need to know as we approach Game 1.

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Philadelphia 76ers

Date: Monday, May 1 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, May 1 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV channel: TNT

TNT Odds: Celtics -9; O/U 213.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: The Celtics had the No. 2 defense in the NBA this season, and they reached the Finals on the back of their defense last season. Yet in the last four games against Atlanta, the Hawks torched them for 121.3 points per 100 possessions. Was that a mirage based on a Trae Young hot streak? Or should we be concerned about the Celtics? Al Horford is finally starting to show signs of his age. Marcus Smart has dealt with ankle injuries all season. Others have stepped up, but until Boston strings together several strong playoff games in a row, those doubts are going to persist.

76ers: Philadelphia played the first two games of the second round without Embiid last season. It went poorly. James Harden averaged only 18 points in those two games on less than 40% from the field and 25% from 3-point range. Tyrese Maxey is a far better player today than he was a year ago, but the Celtics have several guards to throw at Philadelphia's high-scoring duo. Without Embiid, can Harden and Maxey carry the 76ers to a win? It's going to be an uphill battle.

Prediction

Young just torched the Celtics without an elite big man, but Harden doesn't have Young's first step anymore, and while Maxey is more explosive than both of them, he's not nearly as crafty navigating a crowded paint. Boston's defense should be able to build a game-plan that contains the two of them, and without Embiid as their pick-and-roll dance partner and one-on-one safety value, neither should be able to create enough points for the 76ers to keep up with Boston's dynamic offense. The Pick: Celtics -9