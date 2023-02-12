The No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference takes on the No. 2 team in the Western Conference in an NBA showdown on Super Bowl Sunday. The Boston Celtics host the Memphis Grizzlies for an afternoon tilt, with Boston entering at 40-16 and Memphis at 34-21. The Celtics are 22-7 at home this season, and Boston is on a three-game winning streak. Jaylen Brown (face) and Marcus Smart (ankle) are out for Boston, with Malcolm Brogdon (achilles) listed as probable. Steven Adams (knee) is out for Memphis.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Celtics as 4-point favorites at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227 in the latest Grizzlies vs. Celtics odds.

Grizzlies vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -4

Grizzlies vs. Celtics over/under: 227 points

Grizzlies vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -170, Grizzlies +143

MEM: The Grizzlies are 9-17-1 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 16-13 against the spread in home games

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Memphis has elite traits on both sides of the floor. The Grizzlies lead the NBA in points in the paint on offense, averaging 59.3 per game. Memphis is also No. 2 in the league in offensive rebound rate (32.4%) and in the top five in second-chance points (16.1 per game) and fast break points (17.7 per game). The Grizzlies use physicality to generate more than 25 free throw attempts per game, and Boston is poor at creating turnovers, producing only 12.6 takeaways per game on defense.

On the other end, Memphis is No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating (109.6) and No. 1 in field goal percentage allowed (44.9%). Opponents are shooting only 51.2% inside the arc against the Grizzlies, and Memphis has top-four marks in blocks (6.0 per game) and steals (8.4 per game). Overall, Memphis forces 15.3 turnovers per game, and opponents score only 47.3 points in the paint per game against the Grizzlies.

Why the Celtics can cover

TD Garden will host this contest, and Boston is tremendous at home. The Celtics have a 22-7 record at home this season, out-scoring opponents by 9.1 points per 100 possessions. Boston is tremendous on defense, posting top-five marks in overall efficiency (110.5 points allowed per 100 possessions), defensive rebound rate (75.0%), free throw prevention (20.6 attempts allowed per game), blocked shots (5.4 per game), and opponent shooting.

The Celtics are even better on offense, scoring 116.7 points per 100 possessions to rank in the top three of the NBA. Boston leads the league in free throw accuracy at 82.8%, and the Celtics make 15.8 3-pointers per game, second-most in the NBA. The Celtics also share the ball well with 26.3 assists per game, and Boston has the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the NBA with only 13.6 giveaways per contest.

