The Boston Celtics were heavy favorites coming into their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, and we've seen why in the first two games. They have not trailed at any point after the first quarter in either game and have led for 85 minutes and 14 seconds of the 96 total minutes played. As a result, they take a commanding 2-0 lead into Atlanta for Game 3 on Friday night.

Ahead of Game 3, here's everything you need to know about what is, essentially, a must-win game for the Hawks:

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, April 21 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 21 | : 7 p.m. ET Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Odds: Celtics -5; O/U 229 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: The start of the postseason could not have gone better for the Celtics. They're fully healthy aside from the cut on Jaylen Brown's hand and have cruised to two double-digit wins while completely shutting down Trae Young. The biggest test for Game 3 and however long the series lasts will be internal; can the Celtics maintain their focus and take care of business to ensure the maximum amount of rest ahead of their expected second-round showdown with the Sixers.

Hawks: As expected, the Hawks are simply overmatched in this series. Perhaps the most interesting (or concerning from an Atlanta perspective) aspect of the first two games is how much better they've fared with Trae Young off the floor. He's averaging 20 points, seven assists and five turnovers on 35 percent shooting for the series and the Hawks are -32 with him on the floor. If he keeps playing like this, the questions about his future in Atlanta will only get louder.

Prediction

If the Hawks are going to win any game in this series, it would be this one as they head back home down 0-2. However, the Celtics are more talented, more experienced and simply a bad matchup. Plus, the Celtics were one of the best road teams in the league this season, going 32-9. Pick: Celtics -5