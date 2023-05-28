The Boston Celtics are on the cusp of making history. After falling down 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals to the Miami Heat, the Celtics have now forced a Game 7 after Derrick White made an improbable last-second tip-in shot to win Game 6 on Saturday. Now, the Celtics can be the first team in 151 tries to come back from a 3-0 deficit. The Heat would also make some history in that regard, but obviously wouldn't want to be on the losing end of things.

Ahead of the action, here's all you need to know for Game 7:

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

Date: Monday, May 29 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, May 29 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusettes

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusettes TV channel: TNT | Live stream : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Celtics -7.5; O/U 203 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: Let's be honest, Boston probably should've lost Game 6. The Celtics shot just 20% from 3-point range after going off in Game 5, while the Heat shot an absurd 46.7% from deep. Everything was breaking Miami's way in Game 6 to send them to the NBA Finals, but a last-second shot from White changed all of that. Now, Boston has all the momentum heading into Game 7 at home after rattling off three wins in a row to get in this position. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown registered double-doubles, and with the way they've been playing as of late, they have to feel good about their chances of winning Game 7 and making it back to the NBA Finals for the second-straight year.

Heat: It has to be a gut punch to Miami after coming so close to heading to the NBA Finals Saturday night and now having to hit the road again for a Game 7. Everything that went wrong in Game 5 ended up going right in Game 6: making 3s, limiting turnovers and playing better defense on the perimeter. But it wasn't enough, and now Miami will have to hope they can replicate the same success in Game 7 on Monday.

Prediction

While Miami played like the better team for most of Game 6, Boston has primarily been the superior squad since that blowout loss in Game 3. With this game in Boston and with the Celtics now evening the playing field, I think the C's come out on top and head back to the Finals. Pick: Celtics -7.5