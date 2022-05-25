The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics matchup in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night. These teams have alternated wins and losses throughout this series, with Boston coming out on top 102-82 in Game 4. Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee), and Tyler Herro (groin) are all listed as questionable for Miami. Boston guard Marcus Smart (ankle) and center Robert Williams (knee) are both also listed as questionable on the latest NBA injury report.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Arena. Boston is favored by two points in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 204. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Heat picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the conference finals of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 87-59 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Celtics and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's NBA picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Boston -2

Celtics vs. Heat over-under: 204 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Miami +110, Boston -130

Celtics vs. Heat tickets: See tickets at StubHub

MIA: Heat are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight-up loss

BOS: Celtics are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite



Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is an exceptional scorer for Boston. Tatum is gifted and instinctive with an array of moves to get past his defender. The three-time All-Star can attack the lane with force and also owns a smooth jumper from the perimeter. He averages a team-best 27.2 points with 5.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. In the Game 4 win, Tatum dropped 31 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Center Al Horford is a strong and long player who is fearless in the paint. Horford is a team-first guy with good passing skills. The Florida product has consistently been pulling down boards while being a solid defender. Horford is averaging 12.7 points and a team-high 9.5 rebounds per game during the postseason. In Game 3, he had 20 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks.

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler is a two-way threat in the frontcourt. Butler plays outstanding defense and has a knack for coming away with steals. The six-time All-Star has a great all-around offensive game. Butler leads the team in scoring (26.5) and steals (2) to go along with 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. The Marquette product hasn't played his best ball these past two games but has the talent to quickly turn it around.

Center Bam Adebayo is a power player who brings great force down low. Adebayo has good hands with a soft touch around the rim. The Kentucky product is a great leaper and sound defender on the block. The 2020 All-Star logs 14.5 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game.

How to make Celtics vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 209 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's NBA playoff picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Heat? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.