The Detroit Pistons will take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 12-39 overall and 8-17 at home, while Boston is 28-25 overall and 10-15 on the road. The Celtics have won five of their last six games entering this three-game road trip.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit will be playing the second game of a back-to-back following a 128-117 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. The Pistons were without No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham, who was sidelined with a right hip pointer. Cunningham, who is averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, is listed as questionable for Friday's contest.

Jerami Grant scored 20 points in what was his second game back after recovering from thumb surgery. Backup point guard Frank Jackson led the team in scoring with 25 points. Detroit has covered the spread in four of its last six Friday home games and it picked up a 108-102 win in the most recent meeting with Boston.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston has finally started to turn its season around, winning five of its last six games to get three games above the .500 mark. The Celtics have won four of those games by double digits, but they had to pull out a narrow win against Charlotte on Wednesday. They were able to secure the win despite Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scoring fewer than 20 points.

Tatum leads the Celtics with 25.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Brown has similar numbers, averaging 24.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 dimes. Boston has covered the spread in four of its last six games, but it has only recorded three wins in its last 11 road games.

