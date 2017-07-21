Check out this tight ride Jonas Valanciunas drove to Lithuanian National Team camp

In a little over a month, Jonas Valanciunas and the Lithuanian National Team will compete in EuroBasket 2017 along with 23 other countries in a quest to become champions of Europe.

The Lithuanians have long been successful in the tournament, winning the title in 2003, and finishing as runner-ups in each of the last two events. And, of course, they contributed numerous players, including Arvydas Sabonis, to the successful Soviet teams.

Ahead of their quest to once again lift the trophy, the Lithuanians are holding a training camp, and Jonas Valanciunas rolled up in ... well not in style. The Raptors' big man pulled up in a 1992 Audi that doesn't seem big enough to fit his seven-foot frame.

Jonas Valanciunas arrived to Lithuania National Team camp with Audi 80 (1992) pic.twitter.com/IabPEH0Z5D — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) July 21, 2017

The value of that car? A cool $1,378.

Guy making $15M this season pulls up in car with a Kelley Blue Book value of $1,378. https://t.co/j8r1tbiD8D — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 21, 2017

Don't worry, though, Valanciunas has been putting his $15M salary to good use, as he recently posted a picture of himself at a Mercedes dealership.

Grocery shopping 🇩🇪#brabus A post shared by Jonas Valanciunas (@jvalanciunas) on May 29, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Apparently, he just didn't want to take the nice car to work.