Clippers owner Steve Ballmer says he's open to changing the team name, logo in the future

Energetic owner Steve Ballmer is making some major changes to the Los Angeles Clippers -- both on and off of the floor.

By helping to facilitate a winning, player-friendly culture under coach Doc Rivers, Ballmer helped the Clippers land reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in free agency this summer, despite stiff competition, while also simultaneously adding All-Star forward Paul George via trade. Those moves immediately made the Clippers an on-court contender in the always-competitive Western Conference.

But Ballmer's vision doesn't stop with building a formidable roster.

Last week, the Clippers revealed plans for a new arena in Inglewood -- set to open in 2024 -- that will finally move them out of the Staples Center, and more importantly, out from under the Lakers' shadow in that building.

"When I bought the team I thought it was great we didn't need to build an arena," Ballmer said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "But as we looked forward we were at some disadvantages in Staples Center ... [the new arena] is a way for us to define our own identity. … People, I think, will say, we play in the Lakers' building. We'd like to play in the Clippers' building. That's what we're working on."

In addition to a new arena, the Clippers could also ultimately have a new look, and even a new name, as Ballmer hasn't ruled out making major cosmetic changes to the franchise, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. If the name and/or logo of the team is to be altered, fans will have some sort of input in the process.

"We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to really step our identity up another level," Ballmer said. "I don't anticipate making a change, but we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and that is the kind of thing you somehow do in consultation with your fans."

One thing that definitely won't change though, is the home of the team, as Ballmer has no plans to move the Clippers out of L.A.

"We're not moving," Ballmer said. "... Let's get that out of the way."

After decades of irrelevance under previous ownership, Ballmer is clearly trying to establish a new identity for the Clippers, and it's tough to blame him. There's a lot of work ahead for the organization, but landing two of the game's best two-way players in one summer is a solid start.