The second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs will be fully underway by Tuesday night. Two second-round series have already started (and the reigning champs already find themselves in a big hole), and the other pair get going Tuesday with Game 1s for Celtics vs. Cavaliers and Thunder vs. Mavericks. Boston and Oklahoma City, the top seeds in their respective conferences, will try to take care of business at home.

Home-court has not mattered in the second round in Denver, however. The Nuggets are in trouble against the Timberwolves after a blowout loss in Monday's Game 2. The Wolves are up 2-0 over Nikola Jokic and the 2023 champs, and they'll head home with a chance to pull off a sweep at the Target Center.

In the Eastern Conference, the Knicks jumped out to a 1-0 lead in their second-round series against the Pacers. Jalen Brunson scored 43 points and it was a wild finish in a nail-biting Knicks win. That's been business as usual for the Knicks in these playoffs.

The postseason field started with 20 teams. The Warriors, Kings, Hawks and Bulls were ousted in the Play-In Tournament before the Pelicans, Suns, Clippers, Lakers, Heat, 76ers, Bucks and Magic were eliminated in the first round.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores.

Tuesday's playoff schedule:



Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

Upcoming NBA playoffs schedule

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, May 7

Game 1: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 1: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 9:30 ET, TNT

Wednesday, May 8

Game 2: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT

Thursday, May 9

Game 2: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 2: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Friday, May 10

Game 3: Pacers vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, May 11

Game 3: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, May 12

Game 4: Pacers vs. Knicks, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 13

Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, May 14

Game 5*: Knicks vs. Pacers, TBD

Game 5*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD

Wednesday, May 15

Game 5*: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, TBD

Game 5*: Thunder vs. Mavericks, TBD

Thursday, May 16

Game 6*: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Friday, May 17

Game 6*: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, TBD

Game 6*: Pacers vs. Knicks, TBD

Saturday, May 18

Game 6*: Mavericks vs. Thunder, TBD

Sunday, May 19

Game 7*: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, TBD

Game 7*: Knicks vs. Pacers, TBD

Game 7*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD

Monday, May 20

Game 7*: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NBA playoffs: Second-round scores

Knicks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

NBA playoffs: First-round scores



Celtics vs. Heat

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88

Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84

(Boston wins series 4-1)

Knicks vs. 76ers

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(Knicks win series 4-2)

Bucks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)

Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(Indiana wins series 4-2)

Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

Game 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

(Cleveland wins series 4-3)

Thunder vs. Pelicans

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(Denver wins series 4-1)

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109

Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116

(Minnesota wins series 4-0)

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101

(Dallas wins series 4-2)