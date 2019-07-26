Los Angeles Clippers announce plans for new arena and entertainment center in Inglewood

The Los Angeles Clippers have been the talk of the NBA after acquiring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this summer.

With their new superstars in tow, the Clippers unveiled plans for a new arena and entertainment center in Inglewood, California on Thursday.

The L.A. Clippers today unveiled renderings and additional details of the team's privately-financed sports and entertainment center anchored by their new basketball arena in Inglewood. In addition to the arena, the proposed project located on West Century Boulevard between South Prairie Avenue and South Yukon Avenue will include the team's business and basketball offices, training facility, community and retail spaces.

The Clippers new home will be completed by the fall of 2024, which is when the team's current lease at the Staples Center expires.

"My goal is simple. I want the Clippers to have the best home in all of sports," Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer said. "What that means to me is an unparalleled environment for players, for fans, for sponsors and for the community of Inglewood. Our goal is to build a facility that re-sets fans' expectations while having a transformative impact on the city we will call home."

The Clippers currently share the Staples Center with the Los Angeles Lakers and have done that since the arena opened in 1999.

"We challenged the architects and designers on this project to create a landmark facility that exceeds current environmental standards and they have surpassed expectations," said Chris Meany of Wilson Meany. "The new Clippers arena demonstrates that environmental protection and economic development need not be mutually exclusive."

The Clippers will likely have a star-studded roster for several years to come that will be competing for NBA titles. In just a few years, they'll have the top-notch facilities to go with their roster.