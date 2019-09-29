Clippers' Paul George is at '85 percent' from health perspective; He and Kawhi Leonard hope to play in Olympics

The Los Angeles Clippers may have the best superstar duo in the NBA this season in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but that duo won't be complete on opening night. George is still recovering from two separate shoulder surgeries due to injuries sustained last season. For now, he is expected to miss a decent chunk of the early season. Fortunately for the Clippers, he revealed at the team's media day Sunday that his recovery is going well and that he is at around 85 percent at the moment.

.@Yg_Trece gives an update on his shoulder injuries while speaking with @Powell2daPeople. pic.twitter.com/6vIAbSjQk7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 29, 2019

He will be on the court for the Clippers as they begin training camp, but in a limited capacity. He will participate in 5-on-0 scripted drills as the team attempts to install its playbook with a very new roster, but he has not been cleared for contact yet. His recovery is key not only for the Clippers this season, but for Team USA's hopes at the Olympics.

George, a 2016 gold medalist, also revealed that he hopes to participate in 2020, but that doing so will depend on his health.

"Hopefully, God willing, I can get through a season healthy. When that time comes, I'd love to be a part of the Olympics and represent. But this comes first obviously and getting through this year."

New teammate Kawhi Leonard had a similar attitude. Leonard, unlike George, has never participated in the Olympics or any major international tournament as a member of Team USA. He explained that while he does want to play, "right now, it's getting the Clippers to the Finals."

His participation would be especially notable given the presence of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich as Team USA's leader. Leonard asked for a trade from San Antonio in the 2018 offseason, ultimately landing with the Toronto Raptors for a year before signing this summer in Los Angeles.

The Clippers are widely viewed as one of the favorites to win the championship this season, but their health and relative inexperience together are significant question marks. Getting George back into the fold and up to speed as quickly as possible is going to be the key to their season. If they are able to do so, Leonard and George may be able to pair a championship run with a gold medal-winning summer back-to-back.