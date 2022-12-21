Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Charlotte 8-23; Los Angeles 18-14

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since Nov. 18 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Hornets are staying on the road to face off against Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Crypto.com Arena.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the Sacramento Kings 125-119 on Monday. Point guard LaMelo Ball and shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. were among the main playmakers for Charlotte as the former shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 23 points and 12 assists along with five boards and the latter had 31 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles beat the Washington Wizards 102-93 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Los Angeles was small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 31 points along with nine rebounds.

The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 7. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Charlotte to 8-23 and the Clippers to 18-14. Allowing an average of 117.45 points per game, Charlotte hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.18

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.