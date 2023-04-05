Who's Playing

The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Bragging rights belong to the Clippers for now since they're up 24-6 across their past 30 matchups.

Los Angeles came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday, falling 122-114. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 40 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 135-133 victory over the Utah Jazz. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Utah made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Lakers relied on the efforts of small forward LeBron James, who had 37 points and six assists along with five boards, and shooting guard Austin Reaves, who had 28 points and six assists.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 41-38 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 41-38. Allowing an average of 116.61 points per game, Los Angeles hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Odds

The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3-point favorite.