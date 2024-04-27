The No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers will host the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets in a critical Game 4 battle on Saturday. The Nuggets seem to have the Lakers' number, as they've won 11 straight games over L.A. and lead this 2024 NBA playoffs series 3-0. On Thursday evening, Denver topped Los Angeles 112-105. Reggie Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Denver, while Anthony Davis (wrist) is questionable for Los Angeles.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Denver is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Lakers odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 218.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Nuggets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Lakers and just locked in its picks and Game 4 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Lakers vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Lakers spread: Los Angeles +3.5

Nuggets vs. Lakers over/under: 218.5 points

Nuggets vs. Lakers money line: Denver -167, Los Angeles +140

DEN: The Nuggets have hit the money line in 70 of their last 96 games

LAL: The Lakers have hit the 1H money line in 30 of their last 47 games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic continues to be one the best and most impactful difference makers in the league. Jokic scans the court with ease as a playmaker with a knack for scoring from all three levels. He isn't the quickest player but his IQ is through the roof. The six-time All-Star is leading the team in scoring (27.7), rebounds (15.7), and assists (8.7) this postseason. In Game 2, Jokic finished with 27 points, 20 boards, and 10 assists.

Guard Jamal Murray is such a confident and smooth bucket-getter who excels at scoring on the move and owns a pure jumper. The Kentucky product is clutch while being unselfish to get his teammates involved. In three postseason games, Murray is logging 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and eight assists per game. In his previous contest, Murray notched 22 points, five boards, and nine assists.

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James has played so much playoff basketball that he should never be counted out. James is a barreling force attacking the lane and is a streaky shooter from beyond the arc. The 39-year-old threads the needle as a playmaker as well. In this 2024 NBA playoffs series, James is averaging 26.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and a team-high 9.7 assists. During Game 2, he had 26 points, eight boards, and 12 assists.

Davis (questionable) is a commanding two-way threat. The former Kentucky standout uses his top-shelf awareness to be an elite rim protector but also dominates offensively. Davis has a soft touch from the low post with a nice mid-range jumper. He leads the team in scoring (32.3), rebounds (13.3), and blocks (1.7) in the playoffs. In Game 3, Davis put up 33 points and 15 boards.

