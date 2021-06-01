The Clippers evened up the series with a dominant win over the Mavericks on Sunday, holding Luka Doncic to 19 points, the lowest point total he's put up in this series thus far. L.A.'s defense has tightened up on Doncic and the rest of the Mavericks who were previously torching the Clippers, while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George delivered solid offensive performances to outpace Dallas. With the series all tied up, Game 5 is perhaps the most important game of the series, as the winner will be just one game away from advancing to the next round.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 5 between the Clippers and Mavericks.

(4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

Date: Wednesday, June 2 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 2 | 10 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: DAL +250; LAC -300 | O/U: 217 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Clippers: In the first two games of this series, the Clippers were letting the role players on Dallas beat them, while Doncic racked up points left and right for easy wins. But in the last two games, the Clippers haven't allowed as many easy shots, have made life tougher on Doncic and are humming on offense to put together a sound game on both ends of the floor. In games three and four the Clippers have looked like the team that many have predicted to come out of the West and potentially win the championship. Perhaps they've finally figured it out and won't let the Mavericks creep back into this series going forward.

Mavericks: Doncic has been dealing with a neck injury that originated in Game 3 and had him questionable for Game 4. Ultimately Doncic played, but his performance was a stark difference than what we saw in the first two games of this series. His neck is reportedly improved from where it was during Game 4, and the two days off certainly will help. If he's near 100 percent, then Dallas has a fighting chance to take Game 5, but guys like Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith and especially Kristaps Porzingis have to make shots to get there. If Hardaway, Porzingis and even Jalen Brunson off the bench are able to get going again, then Dallas should like its chances going back to Staples Center where the team took both games off the Clippers at the start of this series.

Prediction

It feels like the Clippers have figured out the Mavericks, and that Dallas' hot shooting streak has finally cooled off. A combination of those two makes this a completely different series, and it gives L.A. the advantage with defense and perennial All-Stars in Leonard and George who can get it done on both ends of the floor. Pick: Clippers -7