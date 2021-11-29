Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New Orleans 5-17; Los Angeles 11-9

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Orleans Pelicans and are hoping to record their first win since January 13th. The Clippers are getting right back to it as they host New Orleans at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Staples Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Los Angeles received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 105-90 to the Golden State Warriors. The top scorer for Los Angeles was small forward Paul George (30 points).

Meanwhile, New Orleans was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 127-105 defeat to the Utah Jazz. New Orleans was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-45. Small forward Brandon Ingram had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.

The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Los Angeles is now 11-9 while the Pelicans sit at 5-17. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles ranks third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 102.7 on average. Less enviably, New Orleans is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 101.9 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles and New Orleans both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.