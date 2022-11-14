After picking up just their second win of the season against Orlando on Nov. 7, the Houston Rockets (2-11) weren't able to build any positive momentum, and lost their next two games. Things don't get any easier at home on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers (7-6), who are coming off of a rough loss of their own, but are 5-2 over their last seven games. The Clippers have already defeated Houston twice this season, most recently on November 2, when they won 109-101.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center is set for 8 p.m. ET, where Houston is 1-2 this season. Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 100-66 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,600. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -5.5

Rockets vs. Clippers over/under: 220.5 points

Rockets vs. Clippers money line: Houston +185, Los Angeles -225

Rockets vs. Clippers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Brooklyn Nets got the best of the Clippers in Los Angeles' last game on Saturday, 110-95. The top scorers for Los Angeles were small forward Paul George (17 points), shooting guard Norman Powell (16 points), and center Ivica Zubac (16 points). George also finished with four assists and two blocks, while Zubac snagged a game-high 15 rebounds.

One thing the Clippers have been good about all season is limiting extra scoring opportunities from their opponents. The Clippers average 20.2 fouls per game (8th in the NBA), and other teams only take 19.4 free trows per contest against Los Angeles. The Rockets have done a good job getting to the foul line this season (24.5 FT per game), but have only shot 76.8% from the charity stripe.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston ended up a good deal behind the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday, and couldn't dig themselves out of the hole in a 119-106 loss. Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Jalen Green, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and six assists. Kevin Porter had a nice showing as well, with 23 points.

The Rockets have only been able to knock down 43.8% percent of their shots this season, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. That's especially problematic, considering they allow opponents to score 117.8 points per game, which is the third-highest mark in the NBA. Houston makes up for its poor shooting a bit with its offensive rebounding, and the Rockets grab a league-best 13.8 per outing, led by Alperen Sengun, who comes away with 3.7 per appearance.

How to make Rockets vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Rockets vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.