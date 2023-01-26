Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs (14-34) hit the road to take on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (26-24) on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 13-11 at home, while the Spurs are 5-17 on the road. The Spurs are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers 113-104 on Wednesday. The Clippers are looking to extend their current three-game winning streak and are coming off a 133-115 win over the Lakers on Tuesday. Marcus Morris Sr. (rib) is listed as day-to-day, while John Wall (abdomen) is out for Los Angeles.

Clippers vs. Spurs spread: Clippers -13

Clippers vs. Spurs over/under: 232 points

Clippers vs. Spurs money line: Los Angeles -900, San Antonio 600

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Tuesday as they won 133-115. Los Angeles small forward Kawhi Leonard was dominant, scoring 25 points and grabbing 9 rebounds.

Leonard appears to now be healthy and back to his old self. The five-time NBA All-Star is averaging 29.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.9 still per game in his last eight games. Paul George continues to play at a high level for the Clippers as well, averaging a team-high 23.2 points to go along with 6.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Center Ivica Zubac averages a double-double for the Clippers at 10.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio came up short against the Lakers on Wednesday, falling 113-104. Small forward Keldon Johnson (25 points) was the top scorer for the Spurs.

Allowing an average of 121.8 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could be problematic against the Clippers' dynamic offensive attack. Johnson is a rising star for the Spurs, with per game averages of 21.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Center Jakob Poeltl averages nearly a double-double per game for the season, scoring 12.1 points and grabbing 9.2 rebounds per contest.

