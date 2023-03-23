Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Oklahoma City 36-36; Los Angeles 38-35

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.15 points per game before their contest Thursday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Oklahoma City will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Clippers are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Tuesday. OKC escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 101-100. Small forward Jalen Williams and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were among the main playmakers for the Thunder as the former had 20 points in addition to eight boards and the latter had 31 points along with seven rebounds.

Despite OKC winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Los Angeles as a three-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that Oklahoma City is 26-11-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Los Angeles' defeat took them down to 38-35 while Oklahoma City's win pulled them up to 36-36. We'll see if Los Angeles can steal OKC's luck or if OKC records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 3-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Los Angeles.