Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Oklahoma City 36-36; Los Angeles 38-35
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.15 points per game before their contest Thursday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Oklahoma City will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Clippers are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Tuesday. OKC escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 101-100. Small forward Jalen Williams and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were among the main playmakers for the Thunder as the former had 20 points in addition to eight boards and the latter had 31 points along with seven rebounds.
Despite OKC winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Los Angeles as a three-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that Oklahoma City is 26-11-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Los Angeles' defeat took them down to 38-35 while Oklahoma City's win pulled them up to 36-36. We'll see if Los Angeles can steal OKC's luck or if OKC records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Clippers are a 3-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 21, 2023 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Oct 27, 2022 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Oct 25, 2022 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Apr 10, 2022 - Los Angeles 138 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Dec 18, 2021 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Nov 01, 2021 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- May 16, 2021 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Jan 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 22, 2021 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Aug 14, 2020 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Mar 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Dec 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Nov 18, 2019 - Los Angeles 90 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Mar 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Oct 30, 2018 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Oct 19, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Mar 16, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Jan 04, 2018 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 10, 2017 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 16, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Dec 31, 2016 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 11, 2016 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Nov 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 85 vs. Los Angeles 83
- Mar 31, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Mar 09, 2016 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Mar 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Dec 21, 2015 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Los Angeles 99