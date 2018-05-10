David Fizdale believes Lance Thomas can be Knicks' version of Draymond Green

It didn't take long for David Fizdale to make a splash in New York City. The New York Knicks' latest head coach was introduced earlier this week, and during a radio appearance in his new town he made some, well, interesting statements. Easily the most notable, was his expressed belief that Lance Thomas can be the Knicks' version of Draymond Green. Via the New York Daily News:

Fizdale even compared Thomas to All-Star Draymond Green.

"He's a Swiss Army knife-type of player that can guard multiple positions and you can run offense through him," the coach said on WFAN. "I think he can push the ball off the break a lot like Draymond Green plays. Obviously the thing I'm going to demand from Lance is to play defense like Draymond. And be a guy that's pushing to be a First Team All-Defender."

OK, this is not meant to be in any way disrespectful to Lance Thomas, who is a fine player and probably a bit underrated. But, no. No. He cannot.

Thomas has played 6,442 minutes in his seven-season NBA career and has 233 assists. Green had more than double that many assists in just this season alone. Already 30 years old, Thomas isn't going to just suddenly develop the offensive skill set that Green has.

And of course, Fizdale should praise Thomas, that's what new coaches are expected to do when asked about their new players. He's not going to come out and say he thinks Thomas is trash. However, setting the expectations this high just doesn't seem like it will do anyone any good -- especially Thomas.