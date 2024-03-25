Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Memphis 24-47, Denver 50-21

What to Know

The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Nuggets waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They had just enough and edged Portland out 114-111. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Nuggets have posted since January 19th.

The Nuggets' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Aaron Gordon, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted by San Antonio 99-97 on Friday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Jaren Jackson Jr. with but a second left in the fourth quarter. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Grizzlies were down 17 points with 7:15 left in the second quarter.

Denver is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 50-21 record this season. As for Memphis, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 24-47.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Nuggets just can't miss this season, having made 49.7% of their shots per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 43.6% of their shots this season. Given the Nuggets' sizable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for the Nuggets against the Grizzlies when the teams last played back in December of 2023 as the squad secured a 142-105 victory. Will the Nuggets repeat their success, or do the Grizzlies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a big 15-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.