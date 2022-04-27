The Utah Jazz announced Tuesday afternoon that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is dealing with bruising in both of his quads, and will receive treatment on them until Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. This came after Mitchell left Game 5 Monday night with a hamstring injury, though the MRI on his left hamstring came back negative.

The All-Star guard plans to play on Thursday night as Utah faces elimination at home. Mitchell told reporters Wednesday that he's "good to go."

The injury occurred in with 4:41 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's Game 5. Mitchell landed awkwardly after trying to finish a drive at the rim, and immediately began grabbing at his left hamstring.

Mitchell limped to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. After the game, Mitchell said that his hamstring just tightened up. Prior going out with the injury, Mitchell wasn't having the best game, putting up just nine points in Utah's demoralizing 102-77 loss.

Though Mitchell hasn't had the greatest series so far, his production is essential to the Jazz's success. If Utah wants to extend this series to seven games, they'll need Mitchell fully healthy. We'll have to see how he progresses over the next two days to see if he can lead his team in a must-win situation.