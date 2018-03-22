Dwight Howard scores 32 points and pulls down 30 rebounds in comeback win over Nets

Dwight Howard isn't the same player he used to be. He doesn't have the athleticism of his past and his obsession with posting players up and not focusing on what he's great at consistently hurts him. However, every once in awhile there are flashes of the player that won three straight Defensive Player of The Year awards and led a team to the NBA Finals.

Howard had one of those flashes Wednesday. The Hornets defeated the Nets 111-105, but not without theatrics as Charlotte had to come back from more than 20 points. Howard played a crucial role in that comeback with 32 points and 30 rebounds. He's the first player to go 30-30 since Kevin Love did it in 2010. He's the first player with 30 rebounds since Andrew Bynum in 2012.

With this, Howard joins a list of some absolutely incredible NBA players. Love, Moses Malone, Swen Nater, Nate Thurmond, Elvin Hayes, Jerry Lucas, Walt Bellamy and Wilt Chamberlain have all put up a 30-point, 30-rebound stat line. Chamberlain did it a ridiculous 44 times. Lucas is the only other player to do it more than once and he only did it twice. That's quite a list and should be a great accolade to add to Howard's Hall of Fame résumé.

Howard is never going to be the player he once was, but if he can still do this then it's clear there's still a good player somewhere in there. He just has to play in a way that makes him successful.