Dwyane Wade goes vintage with 15 points in fourth, hits go-ahead shot as Heat beat 76ers

When Dwyane Wade went back to Miami it was for the nostalgia. He's not the same player he was when he left. He can't lead a team to the playoffs anymore and he isn't that workhorse that Miami can lean on for an entire season. He's 36 years old and isn't even sure if he's coming back next season.

What Wade can still do is take over a game and give a brief flash into what he used to do all the time in his prime. On Tuesday night against the 76ers, Wade went vintage and gave fans a taste of what that was like.

Miami struggled against Philadelphia all night. Then, Wade hit a 3-pointer to get the Heat within two before the fourth quarter. From that point on it was his house. He scored 15 points in the fourth to help lead the Heat. He brought out all of his tricks. One-handed floaters, pump fakes that drew the defender into the air so he could get to the foul line, and of course the go-ahead basket in true Wade fashion.

It becomes apparent very early that he has no plans of giving up the ball here. He's feeling it at this point and he's going to force his man to stop him. Ben Simmons tried, and did everything he could, but Wade has done this so many times before. Of course he was going to do it again.

It was a vintage Wade performance. The kind of stuff that will play on highlight reels for decades and fans will tell stories to their kids about what it was like to watch Wade. It was truly a sight to behold. There are just so few things better in basketball than watching Wade go to work.