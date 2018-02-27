Heat veteran Dwyane Wade unsure about his NBA future after this season

Dwyane Wade has had a long and successful NBA career. He will surely be in the Basketball Hall of Fame some day. That day may come sooner than expected.

Wade told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that for the first time in his 15-year career he's not completely sure about his NBA future. This season, which began in Cleveland and will end in Miami, could be his final one. He is 36 years old and it's clear that he's in the twilight of his career, but would he really retire? He's definitely thinking about it.

Wade, 36, told me in recent days that for the first time in his career, he is genuinely undecided whether he wants to play beyond this season. Wade has said that he will only play for the Heat, if he continues his career beyond this season. "I don't know," Wade said. "I have told everybody around me that I am taking it after this season and go from there. It's the first year I've ever went into the summer with that mind-set. I always went into it as a free agent or opting out of a deal to get another deal. This is the first summer I can say I'm just going into the summer and see how I feel and see the position this organization is in and go from there. I'm not really concerned with it, honestly. I'm cool with whatever I decide to do. It will be my decision."

It would honestly be surprising to see Wade retire. He's not the same player he was even two years ago, but Wade is still productive and has found ways to be a positive this season. He made the playoffs in his one-season stint with the Bulls and he even sacrificed his pride to come off the bench for the Cavaliers.

However, maybe that's why he's considering ending his career here. It's not always necessary to play until the wheels fall off. Wade sees the end and rather than fight the inevitable he can choose to go out on his own terms. Whether that's at the end of this season or not remains to be seen.