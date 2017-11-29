Grizzlies' Marc Gasol insists he didn't try to get Fizdale fired: 'I was a little bit shocked'

After little more than one season in charge of the Memphis Grizzlies, coach David Fizdale was fired on Monday, 24 hours after benching Marc Gasol for the entire fourth quarter of the team's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Following the game, Gasol spoke at length about the situation, the Grizzlies' current status and his faith in the coaching staff. He didn't exactly give a ringing endorsement of Fizdale after the benching, but that was always unlikely considering Gasol was upset, and the two didn't have the greatest of relationships.

Still, Gasol, wanted to make clear that he did not ask for Fizdale to be fired. Via the Commercial Appeal:

But Gasol insisted Tuesday afternoon that he didn't speak out against Fizdale to management and demand his firing. "No," Gasol said. "Not at all." "Nobody likes to see a coaching change during the season," Gasol said. "I was a little bit shocked by it." "I never try to accomplish anything like that," Gasol said. "I always have (the coach's) back… It's shocking but it's the nature of this business. Next time, it might be me. Next time it might be somebody else. The franchise is bigger than any player or coach. We've all got to be ready (for change)."

With Fizdale gone, the Grizzlies have turned the keys over to J.B. Bickerstaff. He is expected to remain in charge for the remainder of this season. Currently on an eight-game losing streak, and without Mike Conley, Bickerstaff will have his hands full trying to turn things around at the FedEx Forum.