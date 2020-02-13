Harrison Barnes will not cut his hair or shave until Kings get back to .500

Back in December, veteran forward Harrison Barnes made a promise that he wouldn't cut his hair or shave until the Sacramento Kings reached the .500 mark. Two months later, the vow is still going. Barnes now has nearly a full head of hair and the beard of a lumberjack.

At the time of the wager, the Kings were just a few games under .500 and it appeared that the promise would be a short one.

Harrison Barnes isn’t cutting his hair or shaving until the Kings hit .500 or the season ends. He made the vow in mid-December and looks pretty rugged these days. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 12, 2020

Here is what he looked like at time of the promise:

Kings forward Harrison Barnes during a game against the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Dec. 8. USATSI

Following a 130-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the Kings record slipped to 21-33 on the season. With just 28 games remaining in the regular season, the Kings are running out of time to release Barnes from his promise.

This is what the promise has made Barnes look like:

Harrison Barnes handles the ball during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 10. Getty Images

The Kings have lost their last two games, but that's nothing compared to a pair of losing streaks that the franchise has had in recent months. In mid-December, Sacramento dropped eight consecutive games and saw their record fall to 12-22 around the time that Barnes made the promise.

In addition, the Kings lost six consecutive games in January to bring their record to 15-20 on the season.

The Kings certainly haven't had the season that many envisioned, considering the amount of young talent that they have on their roster. Sacramento will need to really get hot in order to release Barnes from the strange vow that he made earlier this season.