The Atlanta Hawks (41-39) can clinch the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (52-28) on Friday night. Atlanta has won three straight games and is getting set for its final home game of the regular season. Philadelphia has lost two of its last three games, but it has already clinched the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena. Atlanta is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 236.5.

Hawks vs. 76ers spread: Hawks -10.5

Hawks vs. 76ers money line: Hawks: -550, 76ers: +400

Hawks vs. 76ers over/under: 236.5 points

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has won the last two meetings between these teams, including a 104-101 win on Nov. 28. The 76ers are going to play without star Joel Embiid (rest) on Friday night, giving some of their other players a chance to step up. Point guard James Harden is averaging 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game, posting three double-doubles in his last five contests.

Harden had 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in a win over Boston on Tuesday, shooting 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Shooting guard Shake Milton had 11 points and 10 assists off the bench in a loss to Miami on Thursday. Philadelphia has won and covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams. The Sixers could get a shorthanded Atlanta team on Friday as De'Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable.

Why the Hawks can cover

There is a massive motivational mismatch between these teams, as Atlanta is playing for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference while Philadelphia has already locked up its position. The Hawks are riding a three-game winning streak following a 134-116 win over Washington on Wednesday, as Trae Young had 25 points and 16 assists after missing the previous game with an illness.

Philadelphia is coming off a blowout loss to Miami, falling for the second time in its last three games and the fifth time in its last eight games. Atlanta center Clint Capela, who had 18 points and 20 rebounds against Philadelphia on Nov. 10, is in line to finish with the highest single-season field-goal percentage in franchise history. He is shooting 65.1% from the floor, which is well ahead of Dwight Howard's 63.3% clip in 2016-17.

