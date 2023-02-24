The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to snap their first losing streak since the middle of January when they face the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference showdown on Friday night. Cleveland closed the first half of the season with a loss at Philadelphia and returned from the All-Star break with a loss to Denver on Thursday. Atlanta is playing its first game in nine days and is trying to get back to the .500 mark overall this season.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The latest Hawks vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook have Atlanta as 1 point favorites, while the over/under is set at 227.5.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers spread: Hawks -1

Hawks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 227.5 points

Hawks vs. Cavaliers money line: Atlanta -110, Cleveland -110

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta flipped a page during the All-Star break, firing coach Nate McMillan and appointing Joe Prunty as the interim coach. Prunty has been an assistant with seven teams in the NBA, starting with a stint under San Antonio's Gregg Popovich. He was also the interim coach with Milwaukee in 2018, posting a 21-16 record during that time.

The Hawks are going to have a rest advantage on Friday night, as they have not played since before the All-Star break. Cleveland is going on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back after losing to Denver on Thursday. The Cavaliers have not been good against Atlanta in recent years, going 1-4 straight up and against the spread in the last five meetings between these teams.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Atlanta put together a very disappointing opening half of the season, leading to McMillan's firing. The Hawks entered the All-Star break in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a sub-.500 record, losing eight of their last 13 games. They gave up 144 points in a loss to Charlotte and 122 points in a loss to New York in their final two games before the break, never competing in either of those contests.

Cleveland has lost back-to-back games for the first time since the middle of January, suggesting that the Cavaliers will bounce back on Friday night. Evan Mobley scored 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Denver on Thursday, while Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland each had 22 points. The Cavaliers have covered in six of their last nine games, and Atlanta has only covered twice in its last six games. Cleveland also gets to face a shorthanded Hawks team that will be without starting power forward John Collins (concussion).

