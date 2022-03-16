The Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks square off in a potential play-in preview on Wednesday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are 34-35 overall and 1-2 against the Hawks this season. Atlanta is on a three-game winning streak, improving to 34-34 overall but with an unsightly 12-21 mark on the road. John Collins (finger, foot) is out for the Hawks, with Danilo Gallinari (Achilles) listed as probable. Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out for the Hornets.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte. Charlotte is listed as a 1.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 237.5 in the latest Hornets vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Hawks vs. Hornets picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Hawks vs. Hornets spread: Hornets -1.5

Hawks vs. Hornets over-under: 237.5 points

Hawks vs. Hornets money line: Hornets -125, Hawks +105

ATL: The Hawks are 7-6 against the spread in Southeast Division games

CHA: The Hornets are 4-7-1 against the spread in Southeast Division games

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are electric on offense, headlined by Trae Young. Atlanta is No. 2 in the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring nearly 1.15 points per possession, and Young is making an All-NBA case by averaging 28.3 points and 9.4 assists per game. Young is shooting a career-best 38.4 percent from 3-point range, and the talented guard has scored 93 points in his last two games. The Hawks are No. 3 in the NBA in 3-point accuracy (37.0 percent) and No. 4 in the NBA in free-throw accuracy (80.4 percent), but Atlanta is even better in taking care of the ball.

No team commits fewer turnovers (11.9 per game) than the Hawks this season, and Atlanta generates 2.05 assists for every giveaway. This is also an appetizing matchup against a Charlotte defense that is No. 27 in defensive rebound rate, No. 30 in second-chance points allowed, and No. 30 assists allowed this season with the No. 23 overall mark in defensive efficiency.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte's offense is very strong and Atlanta's defense is struggling. The Hornets are in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive efficiency, and Charlotte is No. 2 in the league in assists, averaging more than 27 per game. The Hornets are in the top six of the NBA in turnover rate (13.0 percent) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.06), and Charlotte is making 36.2 percent of 3-point attempts this season.

The Hornets are No. 2 in the league in fast-break points and No. 3 in points in the paint, helping to boost efficiency with easy buckets. Atlanta ranks No. 27 in the NBA in defensive efficiency this season, and the Hawks are No. 28 in the league in turnover creation. The Hawks are also No. 25 in the league in field-goal percentage allowed and assists allowed, indicating Atlanta could have trouble slowing a high-powered Charlotte offense.

