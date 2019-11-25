Hawks vs. Timberwolves: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Hawks vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 4-12; Minnesota 8-8
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.31 points per game. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. If the contest is anything like Atlanta's 131-123 victory from the last time they met February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Timberwolves needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 100-98. They got a solid performance out of C Karl-Anthony Towns, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 31 points and 17 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That's six consecutive double-doubles for Towns.
Meanwhile, Atlanta was close but no cigar as they fell 119-116 to the Toronto Raptors. A silver lining for the Hawks was the play of PG Trae Young, who posted a triple-double on 30 points, ten dimes, and ten boards. That's Young's first triple-double of the season.
The Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-5-1 against the spread when favored.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Timberwolves rank third in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.1 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hawks are fourth worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Atlanta.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.85
Odds
The Timberwolves are a 4-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 236
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won five out of their last eight games against Atlanta.
- Feb 27, 2019 - Atlanta 131 vs. Minnesota 123
- Dec 28, 2018 - Atlanta 123 vs. Minnesota 120
- Mar 28, 2018 - Minnesota 126 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 29, 2018 - Atlanta 105 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 26, 2016 - Minnesota 104 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 21, 2016 - Minnesota 92 vs. Atlanta 84
- Nov 25, 2015 - Minnesota 99 vs. Atlanta 95
- Nov 09, 2015 - Minnesota 117 vs. Atlanta 107
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA winners and losers: Doncic dominates
What was a good week for NBA fans, Luka Doncic and Ben Simmons can't be said for the Rockets...
-
Stevens: 'Minor miracle' Kemba doing OK
Brad Stevens and the Celtics are thankful Walker's neck injury was just a sprain and not worse
-
LeBron, Lakers upset with officiating
LeBron is getting to the line a career-low 5.6 times per game this season
-
Report: NBA considering schedule changes
Changes could be put in place as early as the 2021-22 NBA season
-
Luka joins Jordan, Harden in elite group
Not bad company for the 20-year-old
-
Kings passed on Luka because of his dad?
Vlade Divac would never admit this publicly, but if this is true, he can't be sleeping well...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans