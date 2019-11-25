Hawks vs. Timberwolves: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 4-12; Minnesota 8-8

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.31 points per game. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. If the contest is anything like Atlanta's 131-123 victory from the last time they met February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Timberwolves needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 100-98. They got a solid performance out of C Karl-Anthony Towns, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 31 points and 17 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That's six consecutive double-doubles for Towns.

Meanwhile, Atlanta was close but no cigar as they fell 119-116 to the Toronto Raptors. A silver lining for the Hawks was the play of PG Trae Young, who posted a triple-double on 30 points, ten dimes, and ten boards. That's Young's first triple-double of the season.

The Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-5-1 against the spread when favored.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Timberwolves rank third in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.1 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hawks are fourth worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Atlanta.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.85

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 4-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 236

Series History

Minnesota have won five out of their last eight games against Atlanta.