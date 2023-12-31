The Atlanta Hawks will look to continue their season-long dominance over the Washington Wizards when they meet in a Southeast Division matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Hawks (12-19), who have lost four in a row, have won both previous meetings with Washington this season, winning by nine and 28 points, respectively. The Wizards (6-25), who have lost three of four, are coming off a 110-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Atlanta is 8-10 on the road this season, while Washington is 3-10 at home. De'Andre Hunter (knee) is out for Atlanta, while Tyus Jones (foot) is questionable for Washington.

Tip-off from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is set for 3 p.m. ET. Atlanta leads the all-time regular-season series 167-151. The Hawks are 7-point favorites in the latest Wizards vs. Hawks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 252.5.

Hawks vs. Wizards spread: Hawks -7

Hawks vs. Wizards over/under: 252.5 points

Hawks vs. Wizards money line: Atlanta -264, Washington +216

ATL: Has hit the game total over in 47 of its last 77 games (+15.10 Units)

WAS: Has hit the third quarter over in 51 of its last 75 games (+24.85 Units)



Why the Hawks can cover

Veteran point guard Trae Young is dealing with a bruised knee but is expected to play. He has played in 29 games, all starts, and leads Atlanta by averaging 27.9 points, 11.2 assists, three rebounds and 1.4 steals. Young has registered 20 double-doubles this season, including eight in the past nine games. He has scored 10 or more points in all 29 games, including 14 with 30 or more. Young had a season-high 45 points in a 137-135 win at San Antonio on Nov. 30.

Also helping power the Hawks is shooting guard Dejounte Murray. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last 15 games, including a 30-point effort in a 132-121 loss at Milwaukee on Dec. 2. He scored a season-high 41 points in a 127-113 win over Minnesota on Oct. 30. He has three double-doubles on the year and has scored 20-plus points in 18 games, averaging 20.2 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 34.5 minutes of action.

Why the Wizards can cover

Small forward Kyle Kuzma leads the way for Washington. He is averaging 22.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 31.2 minutes of action. His 21 games with 20 or more points scored are the most in his career through the first 31 games of a season. He is one of 10 players in the NBA, and one of just five in the Eastern Conference, to average 22-plus points, six-plus rebounds and four-plus assists per game this season.

Also leading the way for the Wizards is shooting guard Jordan Poole, who has scored 10 or more points in nine of the past 10 games. Poole has scored in double figures in 27 of 30 appearances, including topping 20 points in eight of the last 18 games. He tied a career high with eight 3-pointers made on Dec. 18 at Phoenix. Poole has notched at least one steal in 18 games this season and is averaging a career-best 1.1 steals per game. For the year, he is averaging 17.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

How to make Hawks vs. Wizards picks

