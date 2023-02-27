The Miami Heat (32-29) and the Philadelphia 76ers (39-20) match up in an Eastern Conference tilt on Monday evening. The 76ers had their five-game streak halted on Saturday, falling 110-107 to the Boston Celtics. Miami has been on a skid, dropping four straight games, including on Saturday when the Charlotte Hornets beat the Heat 108-103. Tyler Herro (ribs) is questionable, while Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness) is out for Miami.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Sixers as 6-point favorites in the latest Heat vs. 76ers odds. The over/under for total points is 217.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Sixers vs. Heat:

Heat vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -6

Heat vs. 76ers Over-Under: 217 points

Heat vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -225, Miami +185

MIA: Over is 4-1 in Miami's last 5 games following a straight-up loss

PHI: 76ers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall



Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid is an absolute beast on the low block. Embiid has the length and instincts to defend the paint, and the six-time All-Star has a reliable jumper and a soft touch around the rim. Embiid leads the NBA in points (33.1) while ranking ninth in rebounds (10.4), and sixth in blocks (1.6). In his last game, Embiid dropped 41 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

Forward Tobias Harris is a three-level scorer who has a smooth jumper from both mid-range and 3-point land. The Tennessee product can cause mismatches due to his agility and quick first step. Harris averages 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and shoots 38% from downtown. On Feb. 23, he finished with 20 points and four rebounds.

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler is an athletic two-way force who is a gritty defender and has the ability to guard multiple positions. The six All-Star selection has a knack for creating contact and drawing fouls. Butler puts up 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. On Feb. 25, he logged 28 points and six assists.

Center Bam Adebayo is a power player down low who has has good length, strength, and secure hands around the basket. The Kentucky product uses his frame to get into position under the hoop and explodes to the basket. Adebayo averages 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per contest. On Feb. 15, he totaled 24 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists.

