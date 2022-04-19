The Miami Heat couldn't have asked for a better playoff-opening win Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Hawks. Holding the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Heat showed exactly why they're a dangerous team from start to finish in their 115-91 win in Game 1. While Miami won't need to make any major adjustments heading into Game 2, the Hawks will certainly need to figure out how to get their star point guard Trae Young some more space to work with if they want to have a chance in this game.

(1) Miami Heat vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks

When: Tuesday, April 19 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 19 | 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN | Live stream: FuboTV

ESPN | FuboTV Odds: MIA: -320; ATL: +250: O/U: 219 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Heat: Duncan Robinson -- who struggled all season and was pushed to the bench -- went off for a game-high 27 points as a reserve. That's the version the Heat expected him to be this season, but he was unable to get going consistently in the regular season. However, in Game 1 he showed up when it mattered most, and it completely blew the game open for Miami. The only low of that game was Tyler Herro's poor shooing performance. He finished with just six points on 3-of-11 from the field and came up empty on all four of his 3-point attempts. He's not going to have many games like that, but it would be beneficial for Miami to have a turnaround performance in Game 2.

Hawks: Young had a rough time finding the bottom of the net, which shouldn't be a consistent thing over this entire series. He'll adjust to the defense and find his spots to get points. The bigger issue will be how the Hawks will carry on without Clint Capela, who could miss the entirety of the series after hyperextending his knee in the play-in round. Atlanta severely missed Capela in Game 1, especially on defense, as the Hawks allowed 38 points in the paint to Miami. Second-year big man Onyeka Okongwu looked completely out of his depth as the starting center and finished the game a minus-29. The hawks will have to figure something out to try and contain Miami on defense.

Prediction

There's a reason the Heat are ranked No. 1 in the East, and the Hawks just look completely outmatched in this series. I still think they'll steal a game at some point -- most likely when this series shifts to Atlanta - but for Game 2 I expect another win for the Heat. Pick: Heat -7