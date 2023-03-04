Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Miami
Current Records: Atlanta 32-31; Miami 33-31
What to Know
The Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 4 at Miami-Dade Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Saturday.
The Heat lost a heartbreaker to the New York Knicks when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Friday. Miami lost 122-120 to New York on a last-minute deep three from New York's power forward Julius Randle with 0:01 remaining. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 33 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, Atlanta strolled past the Portland Trail Blazers with points to spare on Friday, taking the matchup 129-111. Point guard Dejounte Murray continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-5 from downtown and finishing with 41 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 13-30-3 against the spread when favored.
Atlanta's win lifted them to 32-31 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 33-31. Allowing an average of 116.89 points per game, the Hawks haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.93
Odds
The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 21 out of their last 34 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Atlanta 121 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 27, 2022 - Miami 106 vs. Atlanta 98
- Apr 26, 2022 - Miami 97 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 24, 2022 - Miami 110 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 22, 2022 - Atlanta 111 vs. Miami 110
- Apr 19, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 105
- Apr 17, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 91
- Apr 08, 2022 - Miami 113 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 21, 2022 - Atlanta 110 vs. Miami 108
- Jan 14, 2022 - Miami 124 vs. Atlanta 118
- Jan 12, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 91
- Apr 23, 2021 - Atlanta 118 vs. Miami 103
- Mar 02, 2021 - Atlanta 94 vs. Miami 80
- Feb 28, 2021 - Miami 109 vs. Atlanta 99
- Feb 20, 2020 - Atlanta 129 vs. Miami 124
- Dec 10, 2019 - Miami 135 vs. Atlanta 121
- Oct 31, 2019 - Miami 106 vs. Atlanta 97
- Oct 29, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Atlanta 97
- Mar 04, 2019 - Miami 114 vs. Atlanta 113
- Jan 06, 2019 - Atlanta 106 vs. Miami 82
- Nov 27, 2018 - Atlanta 115 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 03, 2018 - Atlanta 123 vs. Miami 118
- Apr 04, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 03, 2018 - Miami 101 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 18, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Miami 104
- Oct 23, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Atlanta 93
- Feb 24, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Atlanta 90
- Feb 01, 2017 - Miami 116 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 07, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Miami 95
- Nov 15, 2016 - Atlanta 93 vs. Miami 90
- Feb 19, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jan 31, 2016 - Miami 105 vs. Atlanta 87
- Dec 14, 2015 - Miami 100 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 03, 2015 - Atlanta 98 vs. Miami 92