Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Miami

Current Records: Atlanta 32-31; Miami 33-31

What to Know

The Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 4 at Miami-Dade Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Saturday.

The Heat lost a heartbreaker to the New York Knicks when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Friday. Miami lost 122-120 to New York on a last-minute deep three from New York's power forward Julius Randle with 0:01 remaining. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 33 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Atlanta strolled past the Portland Trail Blazers with points to spare on Friday, taking the matchup 129-111. Point guard Dejounte Murray continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-5 from downtown and finishing with 41 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 13-30-3 against the spread when favored.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 32-31 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 33-31. Allowing an average of 116.89 points per game, the Hawks haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.93

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 21 out of their last 34 games against Atlanta.