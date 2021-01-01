Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks look to right the ship on Friday in a New Year's Day clash against the Miami Heat. The Mavericks are a disappointing 1-3 so far this season, with Miami sitting at 2-2 after reaching the 2020 NBA Finals. Maxi Kleber (ankle) is listed as questionable for Dallas, with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) ruled out. Jimmy Butler (ankle), Kelly Olynyk (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are officially listed as probable for Miami.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Dallas. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Mavericks as 1.5-point favorites at home, holding steady from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Heat vs. Mavericks odds. Before you make any Mavericks vs. Heat picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Mavericks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Mavericks vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -1.5

Heat vs. Mavericks over-under: 222.5 points

Heat vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -120, Miami +100

MIA: The Heat are 2-2 against the spread this season

DAL: The Mavericks are 1-3 against the spread in 2020-21

Why the Heat can cover



The Heat are a talented team, and the projected return of Butler from an injury-driven absence gives Miami even a better recipe for success. The Heat are a top-five shooting team in the league in both true shooting percentage and effective field goal percentage, and Miami is also a top-five team in assist rate at 65.0 percent. The Heat finished second in the NBA in free throw rate last season, and they are still effective in that area, landing in the top-10 so far in 2020-21.

Defensively, Miami is above-average in turnover rate (16.1 percent), and Bam Adebayo is an elite and versatile defensive anchor. Defensive rebounding is not necessarily a strength for Miami, but Dallas is the worst offensive rebounding team in the league so far this season, grabbing only 18.1 percent of its misses, and that should help the Heat maintain defensive efficiency on Friday.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Though he is off to a slow start by his lofty standards, Doncic is a tremendous offensive force for Dallas. Doncic is averaging 23.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game despite shaky shooting efficiency this season, and he is flanked by Tim Hardaway Jr., who is converting 40.7 percent of his three-pointers on the way to 14.5 points per game.

Dallas remains a potent offensive team, scoring 1.13 points per possession this season after leading the NBA in offensive efficiency in 2019-20, and the Mavericks are the No. 1 team in the league in avoiding turnovers. Given that MIami currently has the worst turnover rate in the NBA offensively (21.2 percent), Dallas projects to win the possession battle, which is a substantial advantage in any matchup.

