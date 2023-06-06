The 2023 NBA Finals change venues beginning with Game 3 on Wednesday evening. The Miami Heat host the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center after the first two games were held at Ball Arena in Denver. Miami and Denver are tied at 1-1 after the Heat executed a memorable comeback victory in Game 2 on Sunday. The Heat rode a 36-point fourth quarter to a 111-108 victory, claiming home-court advantage in the process.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as the 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.5 in the latest Heat vs. Nuggets odds. Before locking in any Nuggets vs. Heat picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Nuggets and just locked in its picks and NBA Finals predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -2.5

Heat vs. Nuggets over/under: 214.5 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -145, Heat +122

Denver: The Nuggets are 23-25 against the spread in road games

Miami: The Heat are 21-28-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Nuggets can cover



Denver is led by the best player in the series with Nikola Jokic. Jokic scored 41 points in Game 2, the most points by a center in an NBA Finals game since 2001. He is averaging 30.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game in the postseason, becoming the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double through 17 postseason games and producing the most triple-doubles ever in a single playoff run. He also finished No. 2 in the NBA MVP race during the regular season, ranking in the top three of the league in rebounds and assists while leading the NBA with a 70.1% true shooting mark.

The Nuggets out-scored opponents by 12.5 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the court during the regular season, and Denver also has a legitimate No. 2 star with Jamal Murray. He is averaging 27.0 points and 6.6 assists per game during the playoffs, and Denver has the best offense of any postseason team. The Nuggets lead the league in offensive rating, turnover rate, true shooting percentage and points in the paint during the 2023 NBA playoffs. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami's resilience has been on display during the entire postseason. The Heat have 10 wins as the betting underdog in the playoffs, the most of any team in the NBA over the last 30 postseasons. Miami also has seven comeback wins when facing at least a 12-point deficit, more than any team in a single postseason in the play-by-play era. Game 2 was a primary example of that phenomenon, with the Heat scoring 36 points in the fourth quarter and playing nearly flawless basketball down the stretch. Miami scored 1.29 points per possession in Game 2, tying an NBA Finals record with six different players making at least two 3-pointers.

The Heat converted 17 of 35 attempts from 3-point range in the game, and Miami produced 28 assists and only 11 turnovers on the way to the win. Miami is averaging 24.1 assists and only 12.1 turnovers per game in the playoffs, and the Heat are difficult to beat when they are hot from 3-point range. Miami is shooting 39.2% from 3-point distance in the playoffs, including more than 46% in nine victories over the Bucks, Celtics and Nuggets. See which team to pick here.

