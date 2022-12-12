The Miami Heat (12-15) will be hoping to have some key players back on the court when they face the Indiana Pacers (14-13) on Monday night. Miami has been unable to overcome injury issues in recent games, losing three of its last four contests. Indiana has lost four of its last six games, including a 136-133 setback against Brooklyn on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Indianapolis. Miami is favored by 3 points in the latest Pacers vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 228. Before entering any Heat vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered Week 8 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 111-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Heat. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Heat spread: Pacers +3

Pacers vs. Heat over/under: 228 points

Pacers vs. Heat money line: Indiana +130, Miami -155

Pacers vs. Heat picks: See picks here

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has been one of the best offensive teams in the NBA so far this season, ranking sixth in points per game (115.9). The Pacers are coming off their second-highest scoring output of the campaign, pouring in 133 points against Brooklyn. Star guard Tyrese Haliburton scored 35 points on 12 of 15 shooting, including 7 of 8 from 3-point range.

Haliburton had nine assists as well, coming up one short of his 10th double-double in his last 11 games. He has been the top distributor in the league so far this season, dishing out 11.0 assists per game. Miami has been struggling on the offensive end, sitting third-to-last in scoring (108.6).

Why the Heat can cover

As good as Indiana has been offensively, it has been unable to overcome defensive issues at times. The Pacers gave up 136 points to Brooklyn on Saturday, spoiling their strong showing on offense. They have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league overall, allowing 116.7 points per game.

Miami star Jimmy Butler missed seven games a few weeks ago, but he returned to the lineup to score 25 points against Boston. Butler also scored 30 points against San Antonio and is now averaging 21.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest. The Heat have won 10 of the last 15 meetings between these teams, and Indiana has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games this season.

How to make Pacers vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Heat vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Heat vs. Pacers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.