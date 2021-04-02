Through 1 Quarter

A win for the Miami Heat would push them above even, but the Golden State Warriors are definitely not making it easy for them. Miami currently holds a 25-24 lead. They have been relying on the performance of small forward Trevor Ariza, who has seven points along with four boards and one block.

The Heat and Golden State came into this game with previous-game wins. Since either team has a chance to claim another victory, we'll find out who wants it more.

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Miami

Current Records: Golden State 23-24; Miami 24-24

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 92-87 on Wednesday. Shooting guard Duncan Robinson (20 points) and small forward Jimmy Butler (18 points) were the top scorers for Miami.

Meanwhile, Golden State strolled past the Chicago Bulls with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 116-102. The Dubs' point guard Stephen Curry did his thing and shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 32 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Miami came up short against Golden State in the teams' previous meeting in February, falling 120-112. Maybe the Heat will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami.

Injury Report for Miami

Gabe Vincent: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Goran Dragic: Out (Back)

KZ Okpala: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Golden State