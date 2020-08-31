The Charlotte Hornets have unveiled new jerseys and -- drumroll please -- the double pinstripes are back. The Hornets are moving to the future while honoring the past and fans are loving the new look.

The pinstripes on the jerseys are reminiscent of those worn by the original Charlotte Hornets from 1997-2002.

"It's inspired by an iconic lineage, the purity of the game of basketball and the spirit of the Carolinas. It tells the story of the Hornets in a way that's FIERCE, FORMAL and FLY," the team's website states.

The "Iconic Edition" has "iconic teal" as the main color of the uniform, while white is the secondary color and it read "Hornets" on the chest. The team also revealed their "Association Edition," with white as the backdrop and teal for the accents. The chest of that jersey reads "Charlotte."

The shorts of both have the hornet silhouette logo on the side.

"The design weaves together the lineage of previous uniforms in a way that is fierce, yet formal, while also drawing on the purity and essence of the game of basketball," the team said. "The new look is streamlined to be more bold, symbolic and unified in order to present a modern and relevant take on the storied basketball tradition of Charlotte and the Carolinas."

This is the first full redesign for the Hornets' jerseys since 2014. Thenew jerseys are expected to be available for purchase starting October 1.